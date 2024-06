Mannford firefighters say no one is hurt after a train hit a car Monday afternoon.

By: News On 6

-

Mannford firefighters say no one is hurt after a train hit a car Monday afternoon.

It happened near the Jellystone Entrance to Keystone Lake on Highway 51.

They say the car was trying to stay with the car in front of it and tried to cross the tracks but didn't make it before the train arrived.