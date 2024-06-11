New Exhibit In Bristow Highlights Civil Liberties Ahead Of Presidential Election

The exhibit is featured as a part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Bristow is one of four other cities featuring the exhibit across the nation.

A new exhibit in Bristow is highlighting civil liberties of the American people. The exhibit is called "Voices and Votes Democracy in America" and it is now on display for the public.

The exhibit is featured as a part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Bristow is one of four other cities featuring the exhibit across the nation.

It is designed to spark conversation surrounding America serving as a democracy and the role people must play in helping maintain it. Some of the highlights are campaign souvenirs and archival footage.

Scott Peters said it tells the story of the founding of our country and why we started a representative form of government so people can be heard. He said with it being an election year, having something like this is critical.

"We as a country are probably more polarized than we ever have been. It’s extremely important not only to be engaged but be informed citizens right now. Make sure you’re getting your content from multiple reliable sources. Do your research, register to vote and be sure to vote," said Scott Peters with the Bristow Historical Society.

The exhibit will be on display until July 13 at Bristow’s Historical Society.