School is out and more and more kids are spending time outdoors, especially around the pool or at the lake. To help us better protect our kids, Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department was here with some important information.

By: News On 6

-

School is out and more and more kids are spending time outdoors, especially around the pool or at the lake.

The CDC says drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death in children under 15.

To help us better protect our kids, Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department was here with some important information.