This Taste Test Tuesday comes to us from the folks at Reeder's! This month they have brought in a "cruffin" for us to try and a whole lot more.

By: News On 6

-

This Taste Test Tuesday comes to us from the folks at Reeder's! This month they have brought in a "cruffin" for us to try and a whole lot more. Cheryl Reeder along with Chef Kristi joined us on Six In The Morning to give us a taste.

You can find Reeder's at 21st & Utica in Tulsa. CLICK HERE to learn more about them.