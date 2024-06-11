'You Just Have To Enjoy This': Tulsa Divas Take On Tulsa Tough

Some of the toughest people around the world were in Tulsa this weekend, for Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. It's known as the pinnacle cycling event in North America. The Tulsa Divas are a group of ladies proving the sport is for everyone.

-

Filled with emotion.

"I'm so excited!"

"I am so pumped. I am so stoked."

The Tulsa Divas toasted to this day they've been waiting for. A quick photo op at the starting gate and take off to begin their trek. Something they've been preparing for since March.

"It is just a very supportive group of women," Angela Parris said. "We all get together once a week and sometimes more. We ride courses together and encourage each other, and it is just a great opportunity to learn more about group riding and get ready for Tulsa Tough!"

What started out 12 years ago as 50 women has grown to over 270 today. These women from all walks of life, from teachers to nurses, gather here to do something like this.

"You can come and love to watch the races and come to watch the pros, and that's great. But your everyday average housewife, average mom is not at that level yet. So, this is where we have a great starting point. You don't necessarily have to be a racer; you just have to enjoy this and it's just great. We empower everybody," Program Director Jersey Wolf said.

Throughout the weekend, Diva members rode in various events.

It's not a group of racers but rather a group that empowers women.

So what once was a male dominant sport, the Divas have made a place for women of all shapes, sizes, race, age and experience levels to be accepted in.

"Oh, that is so important. Because like you said, it was a male-dominated sport for so long. To show women they can do hard things and they don't have to be attached to a man group. They can be attached to a women's group and do the hard things, try the hard things, say yes to new things, and it gives women a new tribe," Arcadia Teel said.

And just as they started, they finished with all smiles and hugs.