Broken Arrow Expressway Bridge Replacement Project Making Progress

This project has been going on for months but is showing major signs of progress, with some traffic already using the new bridge.

By: News On 6

Traffic on the Broken Arrow Expressway is slowing down this week as crews continue to work on the 193rd Street bridge replacement.

Both directions of the Broken Arrow Expressway are down to one lane through Friday as crews work to demolish the old bridge on 193rd East Avenue.

ODOT warns drivers to keep an eye out for shifting lanes and traffic configurations throughout the rest of the week.