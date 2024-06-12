City Of Claremore Not Issuing Residential Firework Permits For 2024

The city of Claremore says it will not issue any residential firework permits this year. City leaders say there is just too much storm debris, and they're worried about fireworks causing fires.

Wednesday, June 12th 2024, 5:24 pm

By: News On 6


CLAREMORE, Okla. -

The city says it will still allow fireworks stands to sell inside city limits since so many are used for fundraisers.

There will be a city fireworks show on June 29th at Claremore Lake, and a few other shows have also received commercial permits.
