Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller Not Running For Re-Election

Miller was arrested in April, accused of domestic abuse during an argument, but those charges were dismissed when the witness failed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Wednesday, June 12th 2024, 6:08 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

District 5 Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller said he will not run for re-election.

Miller wrote on social media, saying he wants to protect the privacy of the people who mean the most to him and City Council was not conducive to those goals.

Miller will remain in office through the end of his term in November.

