Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller Not Running For Re-Election

By: News On 6

District 5 Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller said he will not run for re-election.

Miller was arrested in April, accused of domestic abuse during an argument, but those charges were dismissed when the witness failed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Miller wrote on social media, saying he wants to protect the privacy of the people who mean the most to him and City Council was not conducive to those goals.

Miller will remain in office through the end of his term in November.