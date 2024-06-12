Red-Hot Drillers Beat Arkansas 2-0 For Their Third Straight Win

The Drillers have won 17 of the last 25 games and are just 3 games out of 1st place in the Texas League North.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The red-hot Drillers picked up their third straight win Wednesday afternoon, beating the Arkansas Travelers 2-0 at ONEOK Field. The Drillers have now won 17 of the past 25 games and are now above .500 for the 1st time since April 27th. The victory also keeps Tulsa in the race for the Texas League's first-half title. The win, combined with Springfield's loss to Northwest Arkansas, moves Tulsa to within three games of 1st place Springfield.

Tulsa pitching was the star of Wednesday afternoon, as four pitchers combined to shut out the Travs. Its Tulsa's third shutout of the season, and 2nd at ONEOK Field. Starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr picked up his 2nd win of the season, pitching 5.1 shutout innings while giving up just two hits with three strikeouts.

The Tulsa offense got things going in the 3rd inning. After a Jose Ramos single and stolen base, Bubba Alleyne doubled down the left field line to drive in the game's first run and give the Drillers a 1-0 lead. The 2nd run came in the 4th, as Ramos lined a hit into left-center that was misplayed and allowed Diego Cartaya to score all the way from 1st.

Game three of the six-game series is set for Thursday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.



