The Patriot Golf Club In Owasso To Host Korn Ferry Tour In 2025

The Korn Ferry Tour is coming to Owasso in 2025, moving from Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman to The Patriot Golf Club in Green Country.

By: News On 6

In a major announcement on Wednesday, the Korn Ferry Tour which features professional golfers seeking their PGA Tour card, is coming to Owasso in 2025.

The Compliance Solutions Championship is no stranger to Oklahoma, as the event will take place next week at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman for the second-straight year.

After that, the new home will be The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.

In addition to the new venue, the Korn Ferry Tour is moving the tournament to the fall and it will be apart of the finals.

That means the Patriot Golf Club will be featured on TV as players look to finish in the top 30 at season's end to earn their PGA Tour card.



