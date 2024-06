A man pleaded guilty to stabbing his teenage son and teenage nephew, who later died from his injuries.

By: News On 6

A man pleaded guilty to stabbing his teenage son and teenage nephew, who later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Richard King stabbed the pair in Sapulpa after an argument in July 2023.

Records show King spent time in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and child endangerment before the stabbing.

A Creek County judge sentenced King to life in prison.