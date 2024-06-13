Man Shot While Sitting On Front Porch In Tulsa; Search For Shooter Underway

A man was hospitalized after someone shot him in the arm in Tulsa late Wednesday night, police said.

A man was hospitalized after someone shot him in the arm in Tulsa late Wednesday night, police said.

The scene was at a home near 4300 East Apache around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The victim called 911 and said someone had shot him while he was sitting on his front porch, officer said.

Police said they arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. Someone had shot him in the arm, and police said they're trying to figure out where that bullet came from.

The victim didn't see or hear anything before the shot was fired, according to officers.

"Pretty unusual that there's no indication of a suspect or anything like that that happened," said Lt. David Ledezma with Tulsa Police. "Usually we'll have a car driving by or something like that, but it's pretty rare that the victim has no clue where it could have come from."

Tulsa Police said right now they don't have any suspect information. If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

