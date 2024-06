Jay and Amber Robinson are the dynamic duo behind Rob Squad Reactions. They talked with News On 6's LeAnne Taylor about their YouTube channel and musical journey so far.

By: News On 6

-

Think about when you hear a song for the first time and how you might react. Well, that's the premise behind a YouTube channel that features an Oklahoma couple!

Jay and Amber Robinson are the dynamic duo behind Rob Squad Reactions. They talked with News On 6's LeAnne Taylor about their online success. | CLICK HERE to see more on their YouTube channel.