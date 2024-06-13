Collinsville Pilot To Compete In All-Female, Cross Country Race

A pilot from Collinsville is preparing to compete in an all-female race that spans thousands of miles across the U.S. She'll fly alongside 55 pilots from around the country.

An airplane race takes a lot of preparation, but Jeri Barrientos is ready with a flight plan laid out.

"It's kind of like being on a natural high you’re like go go go go go, there's no time to rest really," Barrientos said.

The Air Race Classic is a four-day, 2,600-mile race across the U.S., with origins dating back to 1929. Famous pilots like Amelia Earheart are among former racers.

"This race is probably one of the most challenging things I've ever had to do," says Barrientos.

It'll be the fourth time Barrientos competes, this time under a name inspired by a close call in last year's race.

"All the judges came out and were like 'Oh my gosh you had 16 and a half seconds to land otherwise you would have been disqualified from the whole race'."

She hopes this year will go more smoothly in her shiny Cessna 182.

For Jeri Barrientos, competing in this race isn't just about winning, it's about inspiring the next generation of female pilots.

"There's a whole horizon it never ends, a never-ending story so you can paint your own picture whatever you want going forward," she said.

Helping young girls imagine a future in aviation is Jeri's passion. She works with local schools and museums to get students involved in Oklahoma's second-largest industry.

"You can have dreams, and whatever you put your mind to you can do," says Barrientos.

She hopes that when people see her race across the U.S. next week, they see a glimpse of what's possible.

You can track her progress HERE.