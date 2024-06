The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said it arrested two runaway teens trafficking marijuana.

The department said a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were driving a van stolen in Iowa with 21 pounds of marijuana.

They said the boy already has a lengthy record, including several felonies and a nationwide arrest warrant.

The department said this may be connected to an illegal grow operation.