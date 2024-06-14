Disaster Assistance Approved For Oklahoma Counties Impacted By Severe Weather In Mid-May

Governor Kevin Stitt said the state's request was approved for Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Delaware, Jackson, Mayes, Muskogee and Rogers counties for the severe storms from May 19-28.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

Several Oklahoma counties were granted FEMA disaster assistance by the White House on Friday, officials say.

Governor Kevin Stitt said the state's request was approved for Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Delaware, Jackson, Mayes, Muskogee and Rogers counties for the severe storms from May 19-28.

"Although this disaster declaration took additional time to be approved, we are grateful that assistance will now be available to residents in Claremore, Salina, Colcord, and other areas impacted by recent tornadoes and severe weather,” Gov. Stitt said.

Officials said the designation is for housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans for people and businesses to repair and replace damaged property, unemployment assistance and grants for needs necessary that disaster expenses not met by other programs.

Those applications can be made by visiting the link HERE or by downloading the FEMA app.

The request was sent to FEMA on June 5 after surveys found 1,118 homes damaged in eight counties, including 95 destroyed and 73 with major damage.

Gov. Stitt's office said the storms caused $10.9 million in total damage.

Additional counties may be added if more damages are identified, according to Gov. Stitt's office.

On Wednesday, over $9 million in federal grants were approved for other counties from storms in late April and early May.

On May 1, Gov. Stitt confirmed the White House approved the state's request for disaster assistance in Hughes, Love and Murray counties from the April 27-28 storms.



