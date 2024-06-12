FEMA, ODEM Approve Over $9 Million In Federal Grants For Oklahomans Impacted By Severe Storms

Over $9 million in federal grants have been approved for Oklahomans affected by the late April and early May storms.

By: News On 6

Over $9 million in federal grants have been approved for Oklahomans affected by the late April and early May storms.

This applies to homeowners, renters and businesses in several counties in Oklahoma who need that assistance.

Those counties include Carter, Craig, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington and Washita counties.

Those applications can be made by visiting the link HERE or by downloading the FEMA app.

You can also call FEMA's helpline number at 800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply is July 1st.

FEMA granted $5.62 million for 985 families, $3.77 million in disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses, homeowners and renters and $4,800 in National Flood Insurance claims to policyholders.