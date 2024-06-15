Woman Accused Of Leaving Child In Car While Inside Casino Arrested

Friday, June 14th 2024, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6


CATOOSA, Okla. -

Catoosa Police arrest a Skiatook woman they say left her 16-month-old son alone in a running vehicle for more than five hours.

Officers said they were called out to the Hard Rock Casino on May 31st and found out Dacie Yeager had left her kid in his car seat with the AC running while she went inside.

They said security video showed Yeager never went back to the vehicle to check on him.

Officers arrested her for child neglect.
