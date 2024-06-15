'Feeling Defeated': Animal Advocates Push For Spay & Neuter With Influx Of Pets In Shelters

Tulsa Animal Welfare released its weekly plea list of dogs that need to be adopted. This comes after weeks of area rescues and shelters being inundated with strays and surrenders.

Advocates tell News On 6 that they are at their breaking point and need help.

"We send hundreds of dogs out of state. Monthly, weekly and it doesn't make a dent." said Tina Carruthers, a rescue volunteer.

The problem is complicated and involves a few different factors, but mostly is the result of people not spaying and neutering their pets.

Economic factors are also playing into recent issues with owner surrenders at area shelters.

"All of it's awful. All of our rescue nonprofits in shelters are operating at over capacity," Carruthers said.

Carruthers is an animal advocate and volunteer. She traps stray animals daily. This month alone she's already trapped about 30 dogs.

Volunteers like Carruthers are at a loss lately, knowing dogs and cats in Tulsa are dying despite their best efforts to save them.

Sherri Carrier at Tulsa Animal Welfare is feeling the strain. She's hoping the plea list will save lives but knows the issue is bigger than just finding homes for these pets.

"It's kitten season, Puppy season. We really need people to have their pets spayed and neutered," Carrier said.

Tulsa Animal Welfare has been releasing the "plea list" every week for about a month. She's seen a positive response but knows that it won't fix the overall issue.

Carruthers will continue to save animals but begs people to change their minds about fixing their pets. She says with low and no-cost options, there should be no excuse.

"I mean, you have so many people who say they're not going to spay and neuter their pets. It's none of our business. Well, it becomes our business, when we're out having to take away time from our families to be out here catching these dogs that people are dumping everywhere." Carruthers said.

If you are looking for a pet to foster or adopt head to the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter:

3031 N Erie Ave, Tulsa, OK, United States, Oklahoma

+1 918-596-8010

tawinfo@cityoftulsa.org

https://www.cityoftulsa.org/taw

If you need help getting your pet spayed or neutered, The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals offers low-cost vouchers. They can also help you with food, shelter or other amenities for your pets.