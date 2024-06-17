Woman In Custody Accused Of Hit-And-Run On Child In Tulsa

The driver who allegedly backed over a 2-year-old child and left the scene in Tulsa on Saturday is now in custody.

6/16/2024 UPDATE: The driver who allegedly backed over a 2-year-old child and left the scene in Tulsa on Saturday is now in custody.

Tulsa Police said she was a friend of the mother who was visiting the house. The silver SUV identified as the suspect vehicle on Saturday has been cleared, police confirm.

The investigation determined that family friend Briceida Aguilar-Lopez, or Nohemi, went to the home to visit the mother and as she was leaving, she backed over a child who had wandered behind her GMC Traverse in the driveway.

The mother then asked Aguilar-Lopez if she backed over the child, which she denied. Police said she drove away after telling the mother she was going to get Tylenol.

TPD said the father arrived home at the same time. He saw the injured child and told police that a passing silver SUV struck the child and left.

The mother rode with EMSA to the hospital with the child so police were not able to interview her at the scene until returning later for more details.

TPD said they believed the father was being truthful about the situation.

Aguilar-Lopez then returned to the scene, parking in a neighboring driveway and telling police she didn't see anything.

When police returned a second time to investigate further, they determined Aguilar-Lopez backed over the child, to the parent's surprise.

TPD said the parents helped locate Aguilar-Lopez and once confronted by officers, she admitted to backing over the child and leaving the scene.

She was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of an injury collision and driving with no driver's license.

Police said the child had significant injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

A 2-year-old is hospitalized after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to a home near South 101st East Avenue and East 26th Street just before 3 p.m.

The child's father told officers he just pulled into the driveway when the child ran outside in the street, excited to see him, when he was struck.

TPD said the vehicle drove away without stopping to check on the child. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver SUV-type crossover to police.

Residents in the neighborhood are asked by police to check any video cameras facing the street between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m.

That child has significant injuries but they do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, TPD said.