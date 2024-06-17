Fans Hold Watch Party At The Outsiders Museum For Tony Awards, Celebrate Best Musical Win

Fans gathered at The Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa to watch the ceremony and cheer on the nominees.

It is a big night for fans of The Outsiders, as the musical version of the popular book and movie was nominated for several Tony Awards.

Among the 12 nominations includes the Best Musical category.

The musical premiered on Broadway in April and is based on the 1967 book written by SE Hinton. Like the book, the musical is set in Tulsa and tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis and the issues between rivaling gangs.

Walter Jennings attended the watch party at The Outsiders House. He already saw the play and is excited for it to come to Tulsa.

“It’s gotten this much recognition for being a new play,” said Jennings.

Jennings says he used to read the book to his classes as a teacher.

The Outsiders musical won in four categories; Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Lighting and Best Sound.