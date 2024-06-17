The Porch: New Streaming Service Offers A Focus Oklahoma Area Films

OkMovieStream.com is a new streaming app launched this year focusing on content from Oklahoma and neighboring states. Creator Stevie Fernandez joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to talk about how it all came together.

By: News On 6

-

OkMovieStream.com is a new streaming app launched this year focusing on content from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

The platform highlights the work of independent filmmakers and the creator Stevie Fernandez joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to talk about how it all came together.

Viewers can watch free with commercials or go ad-free for $3/month. There is also an introductory offer of $10 for the entire year.

Use code NewsOn6 and not only will you get 20% off your first year, but you will be locked in at $10/year for life.

Find the site here







