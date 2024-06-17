Music Monday: Tracey Lawrence, Aaron Tippin, & More Coming To Oklahoma

He's been everywhere man, but this morning the Ole Hoot Owl Jim Jeffries joined News On 6 to talk about some of the country concerts coming to Oklahoma.

Monday, June 17th 2024, 10:10 am

By: News On 6


Tracy Lawrence will be at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this Thursday.

Aaron Tippin, the Kentucky Headhunters, and Confederate Railroad on Friday (6/28) night at Liberty Fest at Rogers Point Park in Catoosa.

Jeffries will also be giving away a pair of tickets to see John Anderson in concert, on Thursday night September 7th at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. That giveaway is happening on weekdays at 7:10 a.m.
