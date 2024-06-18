The Porch: 'Blue On The Green' In Tulsa Will Celebrate 30 Years Since Weezer's Debut Album

A Tulsa music group known for covering famous bands is celebrating the music of the 90’s alternative rock band, Weezer. One of the band members, Garrett Weindorff joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about "The Blue on the Green."

The musicians will honor the release of “The Blue Album” 30 years ago with a show at Guthrie Green this Saturday called “The Blue on the Green.” One of the band members, Garrett Weindorf joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this special event.

Why Weezer? Well, Weezer’s self-titled 1994 debut album, commonly referred to as “The Blue Album”, has become one of the most highly regarded albums of the 1990s. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked the album number 294 on its annual list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time”. This Tulsa tribute show is a chance for fans to enjoy some signature songs of the era, and the city’s beautiful downtown park, Guthrie Green.

The tribute band, jokingly and very loosely known as “The Sweaters”, consists of four Tulsans: Matt Miner, Al Pagano, Garrett Weindorf, and Chris Wylie. In the past few years, the Sweaters have performed other tribute shows, including 2016’s “Park Side of the Moon” Pink Floyd tribute, a U2 tribute also at Guthrie Green, and multiple shows in 2018 paying tribute to The Beatles on the 50th anniversary of the band’s final live performance on the rooftop of their London office.

The Blue on the Green will be at the Guthrie Green in Downtown Tulsa on Saturday, June 22, 8:00 - 10:00 pm.



