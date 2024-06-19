State Senator Greg McCortney Loses Seat

State Senator Greg McCortney, who is the current Senate Majority leader, was beaten in his Republican primary Tuesday night. Jonathan Wingard will take his spot as GOP nominee.

By: News On 6

McCortney was voted to succeed Greg Treat as Senate Pro Tem next session, but that position is now up in the air after narrowly losing his bid.

He's been in the legislature since 2016 and covers parts of Garvin, Hughes, McClain, Murray and Pontotoc counties in District 13.

Wingard's campaign website says he grew up on his family's multigenerational dairy farm and served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 19 years.

It was a tight race, with Wingard just beating out McCortney's incumbent seat with 52 percent of the vote.

No Democrats or Independents ran for the seat, so Jonathan Wingard will be the next state senator for District 13.