Tulsa Health Department Works To Curb Tobacco Use Among Young People

The program has partnered with youth to go into tobacco retail shops to see if they are requiring the young people to show their I.D.

From 2023 to 2024, the program selected 70 stores in Tulsa County at random during these education visits. It found 68 of the 70 stores would not sell tobacco to anyone underaged.

TSET’s Corey Love said it is important that stores know to I.D. people no matter how old they may look. It also shows how critical it is for youth to stay away from using tobacco.

"We encourage the kids. This is a great way to give to your community to go in and help out. And to remind them there is a proper age for tobacco use and keep it out of the youth’s hands. We wonder how are these kids getting tobacco from the age from 15 to 20," Love said.

Love said they did not ticket retailers who failed the test, but are using it as a warning. They have sent letters to retailers not complying.