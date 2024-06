Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at 1100 N Lewis Ave on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

At this time it is not clear what started the fire but the building was fully engulfed at one time. Firefighters were able to put the fire out just after 2:30 p.m. and are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Bookmark this page for updates.