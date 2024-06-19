FC Tulsa Visits Greenwood Rising Museum

FC Tulsa visits the Greenwood Rising Museum before their match against Miami FC to honor the Greenwood District and Juneteenth.

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa is observing Juneteenth with a visit to the Greenwood Rising Museum. For some of the players it was their first time visiting the museum and learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre and Black Wall Street.

FC Tulsa Head Coach Marion Sanchez said that it is important for the team to get involved in their community and understand its history.

"As a club we have to be part of the community and to learn about the history of Tulsa and in particular the Greenwood District and everything that's happened here," Sanchez said. "It's something that we have to do."

FC Tulsa hosts Miami FC on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the OneOK Field.

The team will hold a special event to honor Greenwood and Juneteenth at the game.