Tulsa County Deputies Arrest Woman Accused Of Arson

Tulsa County Deputies arrest a woman they say set her brother's house on fire while his entire family was inside.

Deputies arrested Sabrina Moore, who was living in a camper trailer next door.

The victim told deputies he confronted his sister, Sabrina Moore after the fire and Moore told him she was going to "burn them out," then changed her mind and put the fire out. Moore is in now in the Tulsa County jail accused of setting a fire to her brother’s home when her brother, his fiancé, her brother’s 16-year-old son and elderly father were inside.

Deputies say the victim heard loud noises outside at around 2:30 in the morning, then his smoke alarms went off and his trailer home filled up with smoke. They say the victim went outside and looked for a fire but didn't find one but found some burnt cloth. Deputies say when the victim talked to Moore, the victim learned she set the fire, then put it out. Deputies say the metal skirting around the home and been pulled back and they found scorch marks under the trailer.

Moore is now in jail for four counts of first-degree arson and resisting arrest.