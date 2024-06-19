'A Love Letter To Tulsa': Local Celebrities Uncover Tulsa’s Best Spots In Social Media Series

We all have our go-to restaurants and coffee shops. But one organization wanted to help people in Tulsa discover other people's favorites. The Best of Tulsa series asks Tulsans to recommend those spots.

While scrolling through social media, you may have stopped to watch these minute-long segments, in which Oklahoma's finest—from Kristen Chinoweth to Sterlin Harjo—talk about the finest parts of Tulsa with host Luke Leifeste.

Luke moved back to Tulsa, his hometown, a year ago after being gone for more than a decade.

"There was this collective energy of renaissance and revitalization and making this city the best it can be, and that in turn energized me in a way that I had not felt in a long time, even in New York," he said. "I was on these big photoshoots with celebrities and shooting magazine covers and all this stuff, but in my heart, I was thinking about Tulsa."

That's when he came up with the 'Best of Tulsa' segment and pitched it to the organization Experience Tulsa.

"I didn't set out to host this series," said Luke.

But his passion for the city made sense. He gives a voice to the people—from illustrators to restaurant workers—who make Tulsa the best version of itself.

"We thought Tulsa needs this. We need a venue to celebrate our city and hear from the locals and spotlight local businesses; kind of just a platform to reflect the city back onto itself," he said.

In his latest addition to the series, he chose one of Oklahoma's Own.

Taking Meteorologist Travis Meyer from behind the weather center desk to ask questions about what he likes to do outside of the office.

Stay tuned for his answers - as Luke adds another voice to help us fall more in love with our city.

"I think of the series as a love letter to Tulsa," Luke said.

Travis' Best of Tulsa video will be uploaded to the Experience Tulsa Instagram page by the end of the week.

