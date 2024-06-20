'She Won't Be Forgotten': Family Of Sequoyah Co. Homicide Victim Mourns Loss

Law enforcement agencies in several states are looking for a person of interest in a Sequoyah County double homicide. The family of one of the victims, Tara Underwood, says they're living a nightmare.

Investigators are looking for Stacy Drake after two people were shot inside a propane business.

The family of one of the victims, Tara Underwood, says they're living a nightmare.

Jalee Johnson, the oldest of Tara's three children, said her mother was so much fun and threw them the best birthday parties and Christmases. Jaelee says she's cried so much she has no more tears left to shed.

Tara Underwood was known for being the life of the party and going the extra mile for her three children, Jaelee, Jett, and Scarlett.

"She loved her kids," Jaelee said. "She did go above and beyond, and she was really fun, really fun."

Tara's sister, Tia Barnett, says when they were growing up, Tara was known as the most popular girl in school.

"Everyone knew her in school as, like the fun girl," Tia said. "Everyone loved her; every boy that I liked liked her first. All of my friends idolized her."

Then, their worlds changed forever after they both received phone calls that Tara had been shot and killed at her work in Sallisaw.

"I just broke down, you know, I didn't know how to feel," said Johnson.

"When the alerts went through on the phone, multiple times, and it was like an amber alert, tornado, and it was literally the person that murdered my sister, and I'm in a scary movie right now," said Barnett.

Jaelee says she's focused on making sure her mother is laid to rest the way Tara would have wanted.

"I'm going to do everything in my power. She's going to have a nice funeral, you know, she's going to look cute in her casket," said Johnson.

And if she could tell her mother one last thing, it's that she will always be remembered.

"She did give me good memories, and that the good memories that I did have with her I will cherish. That she won't be forgotten that I love her of course," said Johnson.

You can help Tara's family here.