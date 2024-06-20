Refreshing Meals, Snacks To Beat The Summer Heat

June 20 marks the first day of summer, but that summer heat has been hitting for a while now. ADD Nutrition's April Dirteater joins us with some ideas to help us stay nourished and hydrated this summer.

CLICK HERE to learn more about ADD Nutrition. | CLICK HERE for ADD Nutrition's Instagram.

Simple Refreshing Protein Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 banana

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

1 cup of milk of choice

Optional: 1 tablespoon of chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra fiber

Optional: A handful of spinach for added nutrients

Instructions:

Step 1: Add 1 cup of frozen mixed berries to your blender.

Step 2: Peel and add 1 banana.

Step 3: Add 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder.

Step 4: Pour in 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk.

Optional: Add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra fiber and a handful of spinach for added nutrients.

Step 5: Blend until smooth and creamy.

Step 6: Pour into a glass and enjoy!