Man Shot, Killed Outside Tulsa Home Was Caught Breaking Into Truck By Owner, Says Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police have identified the man who was shot and killed on Wednesday morning near 91st and Mingo.

According to TPD, Blane Hambrick, 39 was seen breaking into a truck and attempting to steal items from inside when two of the residents of the home came outside to confront him. They say there was an argument, and the car's owner shot the Hamnrick. Hambrick was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two individuals were interviewed by TPD Detectives and released but police said that this was an ongoing investigation.

