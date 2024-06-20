Tulsa Ballet Summer Intensive Helping Dancers Around The Country Develop Their Skills

150 dancers from across the country and around the world have found their way to Green Country for Tulsa Ballet's Summer Intensive. The month-long program allows these dancers to develop their skills.

Focus on the details and get lost in the work. This is the advice of Lauren Richter with Tulsa Ballet.

But in order to lose yourself in the quarter and eighth notes, Lauren says the ballerinas have to get back to the basics.

"That repetition in doing the same thing over and over and over again is with the hopes that those details that are in the head eventually get in the body," she said. "It takes a while to make that brain to body connection but also for the body to remember it to absorb it so it becomes muscle memory."

Jaelynn Autry wants every plie and tendu to be second nature so she can reach her dreams.

"One day, I want to become a professional dancer," she said.

For a whole month, the 16-year-old and the other dancers are in the studio for Tulsa Ballet's summer intensive, practicing different styles of dance.

"We have welcomed in about 150 kids from all around the country, as well as a few from Canada and a few from South America, to come and train with us for four weeks," said Lauren.

While Jaelynn is here for week one of the program, she's one of the dancers who's headed to Toronto to learn from new instructors.

She says she's excited to get a new perspective.

"I have never flown anywhere, and I have never been out of the country, so I am very excited," Jaelynn said.

While it's challenging with its long hours and attention to detail, Jaelynn says there's no better feeling than getting to dance.

"It's so much fun. I get to be myself," she said. "It’s therapy to me a little bit because I can forget about the outside world."

Not only refining their technique but finding their confidence.

