FC Tulsa Earns Home Victory Over Miami FC, 2-1

FC Tulsa earned a win at home Wednesday night against Miami FC.

Philip Goodrum and Diogo Pacheco scored goals for FC Tulsa after being down 0-1 early.

Goodrum had a header into the back of the net in the 61st minute, then assisted Pacheco with the game-winning goal in the 71st minute.

"When I saw Phil going down the line, I just screamed at him, it was a great ball," Pacheco said. "I just had to tap it in."

Goodrum ended his five-match scoring drought with Wednesday's goal.

"You could see after that, the momentum was really in our favor, and it was nice to get that second goal and put it away," Goodrum said.

The win gave FC Tulsa its first win streak of its USL Championship season. They're now 4-4-5 with 16 points in play.

The homestand continues against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

