Catoosa Woman Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Lewd Molestation

By: News On 6

A Catoosa woman is headed to prison for sexually abusing two teen boys.

Amy Hargrove was arrested in 2020 after investigators said she inappropriately touched two 14-year-olds several times.

On Thursday, Hargrove pleaded guilty to seven counts of lewd molestation and to contributing to the delinquency of minors.

The judge sentenced her to 18 months in prison and eight years of probation.

She'll also have to register as a lifetime sex offender.



