Weekend Events: Route 66 Road Fest, Taste Of Summer And More

It's the first official weekend of the summer season and it's jam-packed with fun events. To break down all the fun is Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver.

By: News On 6

Route 66 Road Fest

The AAA Route 66 road fest is at Expo Square this weekend. The Oklahoma Route 66 Association is having a party before the big event!

There will be food, drinks, and music. Roadies can come see the new OK Route 66 H-Q. It's free for everyone.

It's at the Renaissance Square Event Center Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and an RSVP is required. CLICK HERE for more.

Pet Wellness Drive Thru

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is hosting its drive thru pet wellness fair this weekend.

There will be free vaccines for pets along with $10 microchipping and you must bring cash.

It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Common Good northwest Tulsa hub on 49th west avenue. CLICK HERE for more.

Taste of Summer Festival

Taste of Summer is back for those looking to cool down with a sweet treat!

The annual festival will have unlimited blue bell ice cream, local vendors, touch a truck with Broken Arrow police, fire and more.

It’s at the Central Park on Main in Broken Arrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CLICK HERE for more.

Claremore Market Day

The City of Claremore is hosting a main street market day!

After a tiring few weeks of recovering from tornadoes, the town is hosting an event with sidewalk sales, food trucks, a farmers market and lots of art and activities to support local businesses.

It's Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CLICK HERE for more.

Putt 66 Grand Opening

Finally, practice your putting on the new Mother Road Market mini golf course!

Putt 66 is having its grand opening Saturday, with an all-day event with live music, drink specials, giveaways and of course lots of putting.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mother Road Market! CLICK HERE for more.