Movie Man: Fancy Dance Starring Lily Gladstone Shines A Light Native Communities In Oklahoma

Oklahoma-born native american filmmaker is making hit movies and a name for herself. Director Erica Tremblay worked on Reservation Dogs and now is trying her hand at feature films. Dino also got the chance to chat with the two actors portraying the main characters Isabel Deroy-Olson and the Academy Award-nominated Lily Gladstone.

By: News On 6