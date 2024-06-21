Claremore Women Celebrating Decades Of Volunteering At Hillcrest Hospital

Two women in Claremore are celebrating a big milestone. They have volunteered at the Hillcrest Hospital there for 38 and 40 years.

By: News On 6

-

Two women in Claremore are celebrating a big milestone.

They have volunteered at the Hillcrest Hospital there for 38 and 40 years.

Find a job that doesn't feel like work. And as the saying goes, Melba Quinton and Ella Fuzzell don’t feel like they’ve worked a day in their lives.

The pair has volunteered as Pink Ladies at the Hillcrest Hospital in Claremore for the past four decades.

Melba: "I started in 1984."

Ella: "Since 1986. I am hardly that old."

Ella spends most of her time in the gift shop.

"It's fun in here because we have so many new parents, and they want to come in and buy baby gifts and tell me their names and how much they weighed," she said.

Melba usually greets patients and files paperwork on the computer.

"I am as slow as molasses, but I love doing it," she said.

Their jobs are different, but their love for the work is the same.

"It keeps me busy, and it keeps me with people. You become very good friends. Like Melba and the girl I work with, we are crazy, and we have a lot of fun," said Ella.

"Right now, since I retired, it gives me a reason to get up in the morning, and I like that," Melba said. "Another thing is it validates me; it gives me value. When you retire, you are doing nothing, and sometimes you don't feel like you are worth much."

While they're not being paid, this job is priceless to these women, who plan on showing up to the hospital for as long as they can.

"When am I going to retire from volunteering? Probably when I can't stand up anymore," said Melba.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news