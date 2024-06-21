Tulsa County Leaders Show Support For Proposed Mental Health Settlement With State Department

Tulsa County leaders say they support the proposed settlement in the lawsuit against the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa County leaders say they support the proposed settlement in the lawsuit against the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The lawsuit says the department violated the rights of four people who were ruled incompetent to go to trial but had to wait in jail for months before they got mental health treatment.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler say local counties are paying the price for the state's inaction.

The settlement says the state department has to come up with a plan to help patients faster and increase the number of patients the state can treat.

A judge still has to approve the settlement.



