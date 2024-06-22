Cherokee Nation Holds Welcome Home Ceremony For Cyclists Participating In Remember The Removal Bike Ride

The Cherokee Nation held a special welcome home ceremony on Friday for the 17 cyclists who participated in this year's Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation held a special welcome home ceremony on Friday for the 17 cyclists who participated in this year's Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

People lined the streets as the riders finished the last leg of the more than 950-mile journey that re-traces the path the Cherokee Nation was forced to walk along the Trail of Tears.

Riders said they are proud of how far the tribe has come.

"This ride provided me and the team a chance to learn about our past and how we continue pushing forward for a brighter future it taught us the true meaning of Gadugi working together and perseverance," one rider said.

This was also the 40th anniversary of the first Remember the Removal Bike Ride.