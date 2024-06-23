Blue Whale Fishing Derby In Catoosa Encourages Kids To Get Outdoors

Some kids in Catoosa got to try their hand at catching some fish Saturday at the Blue Whale Fishing Derby. This is the first year for the event since the pandemic.

By: News On 6

-

Some kids in Catoosa got to try their hand at catching some fish Saturday at the Blue Whale Fishing Derby.

This is the first year for the event since the pandemic.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife tagged 37 fish specifically for this event, including a large catfish.

Chief Ronnie Benight with Catoosa Police said the goal event is to get kids outside to learn how to fish.

"It's good to see the kids out here to look at a bobber instead of a screen. And that's kind of what we wanted them to get out here. Get them out with nature. Get them the fishing lessons," Chief Benight said.

Chief Benight said he hopes this event will encourage kids to keep fishing.