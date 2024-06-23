98.5 The Bull, Tulsa Cornhole Team Up For 2nd-Annual 'Cornament' At Cain's Ballroom

Our radio partner 98.5 The Bull teamed up with Tulsa Cornhole for its annual Cornament on Saturday.

Sunday, June 23rd 2024, 4:23 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Our radio partner 98.5 The Bull teamed up with Tulsa Cornhole for its annual Cornament on Saturday.

It's the second year for the cornhole tournament, which began at 11 a.m. at Cain's Ballroom.

Money raised goes to the Ronald McDonald House Tulsa, which helps families of sick children.

"Some people take it very seriously. They've got uniforms on, and in the end you can win big-time cash prizes. So, people are, I think, influenced by the cash prize possibility, but also to help out a great cause here in Tulsa," radio hosts Tige and Daniel said.

Several two-player teams competed for cash prizes.

