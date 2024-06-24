Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Murder In Missouri

A 32-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested and accused of a fatal stabbing in Missouri by authorities.

By: News On 6

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office said Garrett Sumter is facing second-degree murder charges for a stabbing on Saturday.

MCSO said a group of friends were staying at a vacation property in the Minnow Springs area of Noel when officers were called to the scene at 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said the stabbing occurred and Sumter fled the scene. Authorities searched for him and he was arrested without incident by a State Trooper, MCSO said.

The name of the victim has not been released. No other details on what led to the stabbing have been unveiled.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

