Large Fire At Tulsa Landfill Burns Overnight; Investigation Underway

A large fire at a Tulsa landfill burned throughout Monday morning. The fire had been burning near 56th Street North and Highway 75 since around 9 p.m. Sunday.

By: News On 6

At one point, the fire was so large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen for miles. Part of the fire could still be seen from Highway 75 on Monday morning.

Residents in the area woke up to the smell of smoke. The Tulsa and Turley Fire Departments remained on scene at the landfill Monday morning.

Firefighters said Sunday night they put water on parts of the hill while landfill crews moved dirt to help smother the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said they don’t know if a cell phone, battery or other reactive substances are in the landfill. Multiple fires have broken out at this landfill in the past.

Turley Fire said the fire is pretty well contained. It's the smoke that may be the biggest issue.

Firefighters asked that people not stop along the highway to take pictures because that could lead to wrecks there.

