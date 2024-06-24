2 Green Country Students Compete For Jimmy Awards In New York City

It is a big night in New York City as students from across the country compete for the Jimmy Awards. Two students representing Northeast Oklahoma joined News On 6 Anchor Dave Davis to talk about this once in a lifetime opportunity.

By: News On 6

Dawson Fullingim from Lincoln Christian and Sophie Rose from Classical Conversations will be representing Northeast Oklahoma.

The Jimmy Awards will stream for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 24 on Facebook and YouTube ( Facebook.com/JimmyAwards and YouTube.com/JimmyAwards ).