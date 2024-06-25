Collinsville Man Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty

Tulsa County prosecutors charged a Collinsville man with felony animal cruelty after police say they found ten dogs in a hot shed without access to air conditioning or clean water. Collinsville Police say if someone didn’t call police at the exact time they were called back in May, the dogs could have died within a few hours.

The ten pit bulls are now at the Collinsville Animal Shelter while the case makes its way through the courts.

Tulsa County Prosecutors say Rayford Hawkins left the dogs in a hot shed last month with contaminated water and no way to get out and cool down.

He’s charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty.

Jason Patton and his son live nearby and say they would walk by the house.

They say the dogs were friendly.

"Hearing that someone so close isn't treating their animals right, that sucks because we usually try to look out for each other around here pretty hard,” said Patton.

Collinsville Police say when temperatures get to be this hot, it’s important to make sure outdoor animals have a way to get cool and that their water is in the shade.

"When they are wild, they find access to cool water and shade,” said Chief Matthew Burke with Collinsville Police. “When they are limited to a backyard or to a shed, they have no way to seek cooler temperatures."

Burke says if you see animals outside that you think aren’t being taken care of, call police.

"Please just be aware of these animals and the temperatures,” said Burke. “If you are concerned about any animals that you see, please just call the police department and report to the animal control officer so that way we can do welfare checks."

Patton hopes others will learn from this case.

"People need to be more responsible with their dogs on all levels,” said Patton. “Be it neglect or just having that many dogs. Obviously, it wasn't where they needed to be; people weren't doing the right thing."

Hawkins was arrested but is out on bond.

His next court date is set for Friday.

Collinsville Police also say if you live in town, you can have up to three animals.

If you have a litter, you can keep them for up to six months, but if you don’t find homes for them by then, they will count against your three animals.