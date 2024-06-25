24-Hour Cooling Centers Open In Tulsa

The John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army, Expo Square, Tulsa County Emergency Shelter and the Tulsa Day Center are all open for anyone needing to get a break from the heat.

By: News On 6

Some cooling centers are open in Tulsa 24 hours a day.

The city is also reminding everyone that during the heat of the day, some playground equipment at parks could reach nearly 190 degrees.

Morning and nights are best if you need to get outside. The city also wants to remind people to never leave a child or pet in a hot car.