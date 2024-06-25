Taste Test Tuesday: Broccoli Salad

If you want to switch things up the next time you make a salad, we've got a recipe for you to try! Candace Conley from 'The Girl Can Cook' was in the kitchen to show us how to make "Broccoli Salad."

By: News On 6

-

If you want to switch things up the next time you make a salad, we've got a recipe for you to try!

Candace Conley from 'The Girl Can Cook' was in the kitchen to show us how to make "Broccoli Salad."

CLICK HERE to see more from The Girl Can Cook.

Serves 4

For the salad:

1 lb fresh broccoli, cut into small florets

4 strips applewood smoked bacon

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

¼ cup red bell pepper, thinly sliced

¼ cup toasted, slivered almonds

2 tbsp roasted, unsalted sunflower seeds

2 tbsp dried cranberries

2 tbsp dried blueberries

For the honey Dijon dressing:

¼ cup good quality store-bought mayonnaise (Hellman’s, Duke’s) or homemade

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

2 tbsp honey or agave syrup

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Sriracha, to taste (start with 1 tsp)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cut bacon strips into ½” pieces and fry in a medium sauté pan over medium heat until crispy. Remove bacon, drain on paper towels, and discard bacon fat.

While bacon is frying, make dressing in a small bowl. Whisk after each ingredient is added.

Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine all salad ingredients (except bacon) by gently tossing.

Pour in half of the dressing and fold gently.

Taste before adding more dressing.

Finish salad by scattering bacon over the top.