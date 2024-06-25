TCSO Providing Teen Safety Driving Course

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is offering a free safety course for teenage drivers. Students will learn about defensive driving, how to better handle sharp corners, and what to do when your car starts to slide.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is offering a free safety course for teenage drivers.

Students will learn about defensive driving, how to better handle sharp corners, and what to do when your car starts to slide.

The course is for students ages 16 to 19 who have had their license for at least 6 months.

Students will need to provide their own vehicle.

Classes are on July 27th and August 31st, and you can register online.